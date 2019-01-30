Russian Girl’s Custom Sled Blows Away Competition

A Russian father's makeshift snowmobile caught the attention of thousands of netizens across the world in a recent Viral Hog video.

The clip, which has amassed nearly 300,000 views, features the Belgorod man's daughter kicking it into high gear thanks to the two Stihl leaf blowers mounted on either side of the sled.

Rather than relying on a hill to accelerate, all the little girl needs to do now is have her father pull the leaf blowers' strings and let the throttle do the rest of the work.

Probably a good idea to also make sure there's a snow mound at the end!