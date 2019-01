During a flight from London to Kerry Airport, Ireland, students from St Brendan’s College in Killarney staged an improvised concert, performing Irish songs, Travel and Leisure reported.

The students performed the song "Step it out Mary", with some of them accompanying the tune on traditional folk instruments.

Despite the fact that most passengers prefer silence on a flight, the students' fellow travellers did not complain about the musical accompaniment of their flight.

The performance was captured on video and posted on the Ryanair Twitter account.