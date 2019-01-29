Golden Retriever Puppy’s Run-in With His Reflection

Things get serious when this Colorado canine thinks his toy is in danger!

A recent Facebook video upload by VT makes it clear that the phrase "caring is sharing" is something this golden retriever has never heard of.

A little over a year old, according to his Instagram page, Kona the golden retriever still has a lot to learn when it comes to life's tricks. Peering into the mirror, the puppy is overheard barking and growling at the his reflection as he tries to protect his plushie from the stranger in front of him.

Let's hope that light bump against the glass was the revelation this retriever needed!