Australian Opal Miner Exposes Natural Beauty Hidden in Boulder

Video provided by Broken River Mining and uploaded by Viral Hog shows the stunning moment a raw boulder of opal is split open and revealed to the world.

Previously hidden within the outback in Queensland, the ironstone's natural split is seen being gently tapped by a member of the Broken River mining team before being doused with water.

The ironstone is finally forced open along the vein to reveal the "black opal" grade stone's rich blue hues on both sides of the split. Looks like money!