Almost Like Human Baby: Good Boy Golden Retriever Watches Cartoons

This adorable golden retriever puppy likes to attentively watch cartoons while lounging about on the sofa, almost like a human child. This gives its owners the right to say that they own not just a pet, but an actual baby.

Even though most cartoons and animated movies are predominantly targeted at young children, some adults can also find them entertaining.

And in this case, even a golden retriever puppy seemed to be enjoying himself and is really curious to know what the plot twist will be.