We all know that cats are very curious and playful animals, at least when they're not busy sleeping.

Their curiosity can outweigh caution, but at the same time they are very agile and, once trapped, can quickly get out of it sticky situations.

In this video, a cat is caught on CCTV looking through a garage. At one point, it gets up close to the camera and stares directly into. This curious feline is a neighbour's cat, according to the garage owner.