Technophobic Pooch: Jealous Golden Retriever Stops His Owner From Using Computer

Perhaps the dog wants the owner's attention, or simply does not like computers.
Dogs typically draw their owner's attention in other ways, such as barking, jumping, whining and causing chaos.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
When I say staaahp working hooman, staaaahp it. I get angry and chew that white wire next. No make me angry…… * Jukin Media Verified * Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/1020812 For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com….. @jukinmedia @jukinvideo……… #goldenretriever#goldenretrieversworld#goldenretrieverpuppy#dogphotography#petscorner#bestwoof#dogsofinstagram#goldenretrievertoday#puppy#puppylove#goldensofinstagram#doggytheworld#puppy_tales#puppystagrams#puppygram#potd#puppy🐶#welovegoldens#cutestpuppy#puppystagrams#puppylife#doggytheworld#mondayblues#dogsohyes#pawesome#like4like#instagood#dogsofinstagram#puppiesofinstagram#thug#saturday#remoteworkers#freelancelife
All comments
Show new comments (0)