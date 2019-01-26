Cute Amur Tiger Cubs Playing in Russia's Far East

This is the only tiger subspecies that has a five-centimetre layer of belly fat that protects against freezing wind and extremely low temperatures.
Have a look at the below stunning footage of the three-to-four-month-old Amur tiger cubs playing at the Leopard National Park in Primorsky Krai, situated in Russia's Far East.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Stunning footage of the three-to-four-month-old Amur tiger cubs was captured at the Leopard National Park in Primorsky Krai. This video was captured with the help of hidden automated cameras. Generally, their habitat stretches across east Eurasia, parts of Far East Russia and Northern China.
