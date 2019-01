Cute Amur Tiger Cubs Playing in Russia's Far East

The Amur tiger belongs to the largest tiger subspecies. Their wool is thicker than tigers living in warm areas, and they have a lighter colour.

This is the only tiger subspecies that has a five-centimetre layer of belly fat that protects against freezing wind and extremely low temperatures.

Have a look at the below stunning footage of the three-to-four-month-old Amur tiger cubs playing at the Leopard National Park in Primorsky Krai, situated in Russia's Far East.