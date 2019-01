Tom has been chasing Jerry for decades with little luck, until now.

An animated cat's fluffy fan volunteers to assist his big buddy in his effort to catch an insolent mouse in this real-life reboot of the well-known cartoon Tom and Jerry.

The two cats make the perfect rodent-chasing team, but both of them seem to be doomed to failure — 'Jerry' always manages to outwit them and is moving in an incredibly fast pace — this is exactly what the animated mouse is famous for.