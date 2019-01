Although many gardeners write dandelions off as weeds, their children, like all kids, beg to differ, and who hasn't enjoyed playing with the flowers? It turns out that dogs can have fun with them as well.

In this video, a golden retriever is offered the chance to blow on a dandelion to make a wish, but the canine has other plans.

The dandelion is a perennial herb of the family Asteraceae. The flowers are native to Eurasia and North America, and have been spread to the ends of the Earth by Europeans.