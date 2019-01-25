Chow Now, Sea Cow: Endangered Dugong Feasts on Ocean’s Floor

Hard to miss a meal when it’s in front of, beside and behind you!

Footage of a lone sea cow snacking on seagrass has caught the attention of thousands of netizens since its January 21 posting by Viral Hog.

Though easily confused with the manatee, one of the few remaining species in the sirenia order, the dugong, as seen in the clip, has a grazing method that certainly distinguishes the herbivore from other mammals its size.

Staying on trend with its land-walking counterpart, the feasting sea cow appears unbothered while uprooting the sea grass and filtering out the sediment. With grass as far as the eye can see and no known predators, according to Oceana.org, life seems pretty simple for these mild-mannered mammals!