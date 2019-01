Sara Damnjanovic is a Serbian weather presenter, and Miss Internet 2018, who became famous after gracefully kicking a ball that was thrown at her during prime time.

The 22-year-old black-belt taekwondo champion has formed an online community by showcasing her talents in the Korean martial art.

The Serbian girl's videos show that women can do martial arts without losing their feminine side. The videos on her Instagram account often show her kicking things off the tops of people's heads.