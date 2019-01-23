Almost Real: Swiss TV Shoots Strange Video About Brazilian President Bolsonaro

Journalists at the Swiss channel SRF look like they are shooting a really strange version of an anti-Bolsonaro protest. Is this just a joke, or should the Brazilian president be worried? The broadcaster had better be careful, or their Brazilian counterparts might start reporting on the Davos Forum from the beaches of Copacabana!
Swiss SRF shooting anti-Bolsonaro protest, journalist making sure it looks good. Staged? pic.twitter.com/K8PHVHWC4d— Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) 23 января 2019 г.
