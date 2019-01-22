‘Pops Can Wait’: Greedy Baby Ditches Dad for Takeout

A recent viral video from Caters Clips features father Martin Keegan's reaction to his daughter Gracelyn making a major choice between love and lunch!

Expecting his 11-month old to run into his arms, Keegan is seen dropping to his knees and opening his arms — only to have Gracelyn use one as a limbo stick on the way to the true goal: Chipotle.

Not used to being second best, Keegan is left to deal with the diss while Gracelyn digs through the bag and checks to see if they remembered to get the guacamole.