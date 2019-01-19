Cracking Open a Cold One With … A Huntsman Spider?!

All fun and games until your drinking buddy bites!

Netizens across the world are saying "oh hell no" in response to one Australian woman's recent encounter with a huntsman spider.

Enjoying a brew while beating the heat in Sydney, Australia, the woman soon noticed that she was not alone, as a huntsman spider managed to crawl onto her hand.

While most would react by throwing both their beer and the eight-legged creature clean across the porch, this Aussie woman decided to whip out her phone and begin recording her new "drinking partner."

No word on how sauced the spider got following the video.