The bear was relaxing in the water on a hot summer day but suddenly began biting the edge in a bid to tear it apart.

The video shows a bear calmly swimming in a pool before trying to tear it apart, to the annoyance of the owner, who repeatedly shouts "no!" to ward it off.

On YouTube and social networks, users liked the video — some described the bear as "adorable", while one user quipped "Bearly damaged it!"