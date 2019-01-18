B-Day Blowout: Birthday Girl Slips, Tips Over Lit Cupcake

Poor girl didn’t even get to make her wish!

Video recently uploaded by DailyPickandFlick on YouTube features one teetering tyke who took a soft but embarrassing tumble that brought a hush over the room.

Enjoying the festivities of what appears to be a joint birthday celebration, the little girl, preparing to make her wish, abruptly slips and falls off her stool. The clumsy child also managed to pull both her cupcake and plate down in the process.

Though the clip ends when the birthday girl's humiliation begins, no children or flammable "Frozen" costumes were harmed in this clip, according to the channel.