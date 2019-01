Australia's beaches are well-known for their incredible beauty, but the country is also known for its poisonous predators; it is home to more venomous snakes than any other nation.

In this video, a giant snake consumes a lizard on Little Beach near Albany, Australia. "It already had the lizard in its mouth once we got a picture," an eyewitness said.

"He tried to get out of the water when it washed it over him, but I think he was too focused on his breaky to worry to much about the water," the onlooker added.

The snake is believed to be a dugite — a venomous Australian snake.