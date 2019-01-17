Golden Retrievers and Husky Face Off in Pole Puzzle

Even the canines know two against one is not a fair fight!

An intended canine competition turned into a team building exercise in a video uploaded January 11 by Viral Paws. Originally recorded by TikTok user @jinmaodanhuang02, the clip first appears to be a puzzle pitting two golden retrievers against a single husky.

Despite being a popular breed known for their kind temperament, the golden pups appear to not have the best handle on navigating through the dog gate. They do, however, play to their advantage in numbers and offer each other assistance to make sense of the task.

Perhaps not getting the memo about the breed war, the golden retrievers are seen right by the husky's side toward the end of the clip in case they need to lend a paw to the odd pooch out.