Lucky Kid! Austria Railway Workers Rescue Goat Stuck in Snowdrift

Rescue footage posted by Atlas Obscura January 11 shows a pair of railway workers who became one goat's saviors after freeing the kid from a snowdrift.

According to the footage owner, the workers spotted the chamois, also known as a wild alpine goat, while clearing snow from the tracks in the region south of Vienna, Austria.

Despite dealing with what railway spokesperson Bernhard Rieder referred to as a "frantic snow situation," the rescuers sprang into action and saved the buried goat without injuring the animal with their shovels.