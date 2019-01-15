‘Return It’: When Introducing a Newborn Doesn’t Go as Planned

While the birth of a new child is a beautiful and happy occasion for most families, this recent viral video shows that might not be the case for all siblings.

The clip, recently acquired by Storyful, shows the little girl's unexpected, unimpressed reaction to meeting her newborn brother for the first time. Throughout the video, the toddler is seen ignoring her parents' requests for her to kiss the baby's forehead.

Perhaps seeing her brother as competition in the quest for attention, the girl even appears to reject the idea that the new sibling resembles her baby dolls and is now her "own baby."