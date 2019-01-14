Sudden Stop: Adorable and Stubborn Golden Retriever Puppy Can't Be Moved

This little and proud pup suddenly realized that it doesn't know the meaning of life! Or, maybe the poor doggo is just a bit tired. This can happen to retrievers too, even if it's not for long.
Sometimes people stop for a minute with a confused expression on their face thinking: what’s going on? What am I doing, and why am I doing this? What’s the meaning of life and where is my life going? Well, dogs can get that feeling too, but only for a second!
This little and proud pup suddenly realized that it doesn't know the meaning of life! Or, maybe the poor doggo is just a bit tired. This can happen to retrievers too, even if it's not for long.
Some dog breeds are quite artistic, like your average Golden Retriever. And even among retrievers, you can meet ones with a million expressions, some of which are eerily reminiscent of humans! Like in this case.
What’s the difference between a penguin and James Bond? Both wear black and white tuxedos, both are popular and both can escape sticky situations. However, this bird has a gang of its own and doesn’t need a Martini – which is an important advantage, aside from penguin’s clumsy cuteness.
The amount of time dogs spend asleep depends on their age and other factors - an adult dog sleeps for around 12 to 16 hours per day, while puppies up to 12 weeks of age spend about 18 to 20 hours asleep.
Even adult dogs, upon seeing snow drifts, turn into small puppies - they run and lunge into it, sending snowflakes flying.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)