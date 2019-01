The amount of time dogs spend asleep depends on their age and other factors - an adult dog sleeps for around 12 to 16 hours per day, while puppies up to 12 weeks of age spend about 18 to 20 hours asleep.

Dogs, just like humans, have their preferred sleeping positions, and this pooch opted to sleep in a hilariously awkward way.

Most dog-owners know their pet's habits and can easily interpret when they are happy, anxious, surprised or afraid. But what does their sleeping position reveal about them?