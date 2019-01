It's not a secret that some guys start hitting the gym as they want to impress girls - such beauties can really motivate and boost men's performance - but this man took it to the next level, coming up with a great workout tip for bodybuilders.

This exercise helps motivate gym-goers as they are around ladies almost all the time. This particular powerlifter was ingenious enough to use sporty females as weight to enhance his workout.

The video showing the creative workout was uploaded to the Instagram page of one of the girls, Demi Bagby, who was used as a weight on the barbell.