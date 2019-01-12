‘No Toys Outside’: Husky Throws Hissy Fit, Tries to Convince Owner

Two years ago, "Zeus the Stubborn Husky" was introduced to many netizens and quickly rose to fame for his protests in the clip entitled "Whining Husky Wants to Bury Treat Outside."

Remaining true to self, Zeus is back, and in a recent Rumble Viral video the dog is now demanding that his owner let him go outside and bury his rawhide treat. Barking it out with his owner, the husky is heard using his best whines and howls in an attempt to convince the human that he will refrain from burying the hide.

Unfortunately for Zeus, his owner knows him too well and can see (and argue) through the pup's persuasion.