Patrons Rubberneck as Giraffe Saunters Through South African Restaurant

The Lion Park in Johannesburg, South Africa, had a statuesque visitor swing by the tourist spot's restaurant in a Rumble Viral clip uploaded January 9.

The lady with the long neck is seen ducking and dodging low-hanging wires in the tent as patrons drop their jaws in awe. While the patrons are understandably shocked by the spectacle, the workers are overheard reassuring them that this is business as usual for the four-legged resident.

Surprisingly not disturbed by the camera flashes, the giraffe eventually exits the tent and continues her trek around the property.