Guinness World Record: Longest Underwater Dance

Recorded in Padova, Italy, the performance has been confirmed as the longest of its kind on record. The Y-40, known as the deepest pool in the world, was used for the stunt.

In 2016, in the Bonaire freediving competitions, Marina Kazankova had set a world record, diving to 154 meters. This was recorded by international representatives and recorded in the Guinness Book of Records.

Marina Kazankova is a 37-year-old Russian actress and freediver. She has appeared in more than fifteen films since 1999. Dmitriy Malashenko is a 34-year-old actor and freediver from Donetsk.