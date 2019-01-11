Excited Goats Get Tripped Up, ‘Faint’ Before Feeding Time

Fainting goats are definitely not a new spectacle for netizens, but while footage frequently features fainting, or myotonic, goats falling victim to scary sights, recent video uploaded by Caters Clips shows that fear is not the only time in which they tense up!

At least three hungry goats born with the genetic disorder myotonia congenita are seen locking their legs and falling into mounds of mulch in the 40-second DailyPicksandFlicks clip uploaded Thursday. Seeing their older counterparts tumbling on top of each other, the kids are then seen gracefully hopping on and over the fence.

Maybe the little ones will learn to get more pumped for lunch when they are older…