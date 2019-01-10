Suspected Drunk Driver Barrels Through US Highway Guard Rail, Survives

A seemingly fatal incident ends in a surprising second chance for the SUV’s motorist.

Recent footage uploaded by Viral Hog gives an eyewitness perspective of a suspected drunk driver's brush with death shortly after the start of the new year.

The jaw-dropping January 4 recording, which has gained thousands of views since the near-fatal incident, began as one Kentucky resident watched a black SUV driving "erratically for approximately two miles."

It wasn't long after the footage owner started recording that the SUV's motorist burst through a guard rail, caught air and spiraled down an embankment. The local is then seen bringing his vehicle to a halt before exiting to view the scene.

According to the video recorder, the driver is said to still be alive, but their condition has not yet been reported.