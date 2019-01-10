Suspected Drunk Driver Barrels Through US Highway Guard Rail, Survives

Recent footage uploaded by Viral Hog gives an eyewitness perspective of a suspected drunk driver's brush with death shortly after the start of the new year.
The jaw-dropping January 4 recording, which has gained thousands of views since the near-fatal incident, began as one Kentucky resident watched a black SUV driving "erratically for approximately two miles."
It wasn't long after the footage owner started recording that the SUV's motorist burst through a guard rail, caught air and spiraled down an embankment. The local is then seen bringing his vehicle to a halt before exiting to view the scene.
According to the video recorder, the driver is said to still be alive, but their condition has not yet been reported.
All comments
Show new comments (0)