Professional Kayaker Conquers 100-Foot Natural Waterslide

They say one shouldn’t go chasing waterfalls, but they didn’t say anything about waterslides!

Recent Viral Hog video showcases professional whitewater kayaker and three-time Red Bull World Champion Dane Jackson taking on what's said to be the "largest natural waterslide in the world."

Though the footage was recorded May 20 of last year at Lake Tenaya in Yosemite National Park, it has only recently made it to YouTube. According to footage owner Johnny Chase, Jackson sped down the waterslide at approximately 40 miles per hour before hitting the bottom and successfully coming to a safe stop.

Offering a different view, Jackson himself posted a GoPro POV version of the video to Instagram back in September.