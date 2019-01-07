Hello There: Loveable Golden Retriever Puppy Bumps Into Camera

Just look at this tiny white pup, always ready to play! Its name is Voli and it is sweeter than a bowl of sugar! No worries, no depression — just an infinite amount of cuteness! Now Voli will greet you with a friendly bump!
Why do people love dogs? Well, they are brave, active and smart; they can guard and hunt… And, of course, they can be insanely adorable and cute, especially if we are talking about Golden Retrievers!
Sometimes dogs can be really goofy and playful and forget when the game is over. In cases like that, be sure not to forget to help them, as our canine friends could easily get confused!
Sometimes our lives are really hectic and stressful, and the only remedy is to stop the race and stop thinking about our countless problems – and watch an alpaca. Because why not?
There are two types of people that can’t stand each other: dog people and cat people. But what about all the other pets? Some prefer aquariums full of fish and turtles or exotic birds, while others see a whirl of emotions behind the stoney faces of reptiles and amphibians.
A vacuum cleaner is an ancient monster that wants to exterminate all of dog-kind… or at least that’s what most dogs seem to think, failing, however, to resist the lethal machine. Some dogs, on the other hand, are a bit braver!
