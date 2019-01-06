Don't Spoon-Feed Me, I'm Not a Baby! Giant Pet Iguana Enjoys Breakfast

This charismatic lizard is not in the mood, so it won't eat a bite… Well, maybe a tiny spoonful of the delicious treat. It seems that the pet is indeed like a human baby!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
She’s like a baby 💕. #caimanlizard #dracaenaguianensis #dracaena #northerncaimanlizard #lizards #lizardsofinstagram #lizard #watertegu #baby #reptile #reptiles #reptilesofinstagram #reptilesofig #zookeeper #reptilelove #loveanimals #animal #animals #animallovers #animallove #l4l #video #tattoo #tattoos #inked #inkedgirl #ink #tattooedgirl
All comments
Show new comments (0)