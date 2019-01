A recent upload by RM Videos on YouTube showcases one ignorant, yet eager man's attempt to ride off into the distance on a wild horse's back.

Perhaps after reading too many C.S. Lewis books, the man is seen hopping up on the horse's back before being put on his own backside through a majestic bucking.

The friend behind the camera probably regrets that sinister "do it" at the beginning of the recording. No free rides here!