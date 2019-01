The latest addition to the St. Louis Blues hockey team looks a little bit unusual. In this video, you can see one of the players playing hockey with a little puppy.

Still getting to grips with the rules of the game, the puppy can be seen chasing the hockey stick and taking off with it before also running off with the puck.

This cute video was shared on Facebook by thousands of people — many of them would clearly rather watch this puppy instead of a proper hockey match.