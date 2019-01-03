Golden Retriever Eats a Plate of Pasta

Dogs, like humans, eat when they feel hungry – this is no big secret. But this dog is not like others: evoking the famous spaghetti scene from Disney's Lady and the Tramp, it eats at the table just like a human.

In this video, a golden retriever is seen eating pasta with its owner and seems to be enjoying the meal. Perhaps next time he'll find himself sharing a strand of spaghetti with a nice young female dog and get a surprise kiss, like the pooch in Lady and the Tramp.

Golden retrievers can be described as family dogs; they care for and play with children, providing the perfect companion for spending time. This dog can interpret the smallest intonations of its owners and bring all of their wishes to life.