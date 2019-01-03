Golden Retriever Eats a Plate of Pasta

In this video, a golden retriever is seen eating pasta with its owner and seems to be enjoying the meal. Perhaps next time he'll find himself sharing a strand of spaghetti with a nice young female dog and get a surprise kiss, like the pooch in Lady and the Tramp.
Golden retrievers can be described as family dogs; they care for and play with children, providing the perfect companion for spending time. This dog can interpret the smallest intonations of its owners and bring all of their wishes to life.
