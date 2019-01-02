Damascus Celebrates New Year With Lights, Music and Fireworks

The Syrian capital was decorated with festive lights and Christmas trees in the run-up to the festive period and 2019. After many years of bloodshed, Syrians finally had an opportunity to walk around the decorated city and visit local Christmas markets.

Local merchants prepared for the winter holidays, decorating their stores and stocking large assortments of jewelry, gifts, and Christmas-themed products.

The eastern part of Damascus was until recently a hot-spot for violence, with hard-line Islamist militants occupying the area and using it as a launchpad to attack government-held parts of the capital. However, after the Syrian Army liberated the area last year, with Russia's help, life is slowly returning and locals are hopeful for the future.