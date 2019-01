Christmas and New Year's Eve are the perfect time to don an extravagant outfit in order to turn heads and astonish pals and strangers, and this golden retriever pup seems to be eager to impress.

The party is not yet in full swing, however, the pooch is not the only one who is dressed up for the night and anticipates a range of festivities. One more cute golden retriever is attending the gathering wearing a Santa Claus outfit.

However, regardless of how you dress up, a good holiday mood is essential, and it's always a good rule of thumb (or paw) to be of good cheer.