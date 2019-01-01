Thousands of Starlings Come Home to Roost in Brighton Murmuration

Footage of a breathtakingly uniform starling murmuration has finally made it to YouTube.
Recorded almost a year ago in February, the 32-second clip shows the fowls forming a number of abstract shapes and almost disappearing at times as they skim the top of the water near the Brighton's West Pier.
The videographer, YouTuber Endless Horizon, commented on the video to let viewers know that though such formations can be provoked by predators, these starlings were simply preparing to roost under the pier.
