Rideshare Serpent? Australian Cane Toads Keep Afloat on Python’s Back

Though it's not secret that various creatures are displaced and forced to relocate following flooding, the aftermath of a Kununurra, Australia, dam overflowing provided one peculiar but ingenious sight of mother nature for one family.

Before sharing the video, @MrMeMock, joking that the cane toads took the "easy way out" of his brother's dam, posted a now-viral photo Sunday showing several of the amphibians aboard a surprisingly chill python, estimated to be around 3.5 meters long.

With nearly 4,500 retweets and 12,000 likes, the snap has made it around the world in less than 20 hours! Sharing her own cane toad encounter, @jodirowley responded to the tweet with an image featuring one (desperate) toad "mating" with a rotting mango — to which @qsqv replied, "Queensland males, they're all the same."