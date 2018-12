2018 was a pretty good year for Russian football, with successful FIFA world cup, so the sportsmen definitely deserve all kinds of prizes. And what can be a better award than tasty holiday dainties?

CSKA players from Brazil Rodrigo Becao and Mario Fernandes, as well as their teammates from Iceland Hörður Magnusson and Arnor Sigurðsson, were ready to take their chances and try some delicious traditional Russian New Year dishes.

Russian dressed herring, pickles and mushrooms, meat jelly, salmon roe, and many other treats, are waiting for these men — and rest assured, there will be plenty of gastronomic discoveries for them to uncover!