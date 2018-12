Golden Retrievers are very energetic and tough dogs with good memory and great natural instincts, happy to participate in all kinds of activities every single day.

Tucker, a dog from Michigan, is obsessed with bathtubs, according to its owner, and is apparently also slowly getting used to having its teeth brushed.

A video posted on Instagram shows the dog at first trying to dodge a toothbrush, prompting funny comments on its actions. However, the retriever later seemed to begin to take a liking to the procedure and the taste of the toothpaste.