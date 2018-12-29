Gentle Gator Ferries Feathered Friend Across Wildlife Preserve

Perhaps this alligator prefers his meals with a little more meat?

Recent visitors to Florida's Gatorland captured an unusual, but not uncommon, display of unity between a local gator and an egret while exploring the park.

Being that the Orlando preserve's 10-acre breeding marsh intersects with the Florida Birding Trail, the only available options were to coexist or go into combat.

The spectacle may appear to be the fowl getting the best of the gator, but according to a study published by ecology blog PLOS, the relationship and the respect is more like a "mafia protection racket" that only comes after the bird has offered up a few unhatched offspring as sacrifice.

That said, sometimes it's better to just enjoy what's in front of you.