Register
01:31 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Man vs. Pike: Fish Outwits Russian Ice Angler

    Man vs. Pike: Fish Outwits Russian Ice Angler

    © YouTube/Viral Hog
    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    When your rod and dinner take a dive.

    While it's usually one's patience that's tested while ice fishing, a December 26 Viral Hog upload shows one unlucky angler whose grip, or lack thereof, got the best of him.

    The seemingly seasoned fisherman is first seen focused on baiting and tracking the pike from below. Getting giddy, it's not long after that he begins to pull on the line to retrieve what he thinks is his catch of the day.

    Clearly hip to the human's tricks, the fish does a bit of his own tugging and actually snatches the both the line and his rod down the hole!

    Score one for the local fish! 

    Related:

    Fish Tank Taxi? Turtle Hitches a Ride on Suckerfish’s Back
    How Much is the Fish? Vietnamese Catches Massive Chinese Torpedo (VIDEO)
    Sublime Cat Obtains Fish
    Playfully Petty: Two Fish Engage in Aquarium Sand Fight
    'Scallops War' is Latest Bizarre Conflict Triggered By Fish, Salt and Pastries
    Tags:
    fishing, ice fishing, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More videos

    • Golden Retriever
      Last update: 19:00 27.12.2018
      19:00 27.12.2018

      It's Magic: Golden Retrievers Left in Shock After They See Printer in Action

      Two golden retrievers have discovered an incredible mystery that left the dogs shocked - a printer releasing sheets of paper with freshly printed text. The astounding sight made the creatures regard it as some sort of sorcery.

    • Chilling Monkeys
      Last update: 13:00 27.12.2018
      13:00 27.12.2018

      Pool Party: Monkeys Love to Chill in Japanese Spa

      A group of monkeys is spending some quality time in hot springs in Japan, relaxing and casually chilling together, totally forgetting about the cold and the pesky winter season which the creatures hate so much.

    • Golden Retriever Puppies
      Last update: 08:44 27.12.2018
      08:44 27.12.2018

      Feeding Time for Golden Retriever Puppies

      From the age of about one month, puppies can already eat from a bowl by themselves. An owner should make sure that all the puppies are fed well, because stronger dogs could eat the food belonging to weaker ones.

    • Christmas Golden Retriever
      Last update: 19:00 26.12.2018
      19:00 26.12.2018

      Naughty or Nice: Good Boy Golden Retriever Can't Find its Christmas Gift

      This golden retriever pup was impatiently waiting for Christmas Eve, as the doggo had been good all year, if not all its life, really.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse