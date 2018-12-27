Pool Party: Monkeys Love to Chill in Japanese Spa

A natural spa at the Monkey Park has allowed a number of animals to really relax — they even have their eyes shut as the funny little critters just enjoy the moment and feel the warm water on their skin.
The Monkey Park is located in Yamanouchi, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, and is called Jigokudani in Japanese — which can roughly be translated as "Hell's Valley". The name was chosen because the area is surrounded by dangerous cliffs, as well as has steam and boiling water with bubbles seen rising from the ground.
Já viu um spa para macacos? Assim é Jigokudani, no Japão! Os macacos da neve aprenderam a usar as fontes termais da região para suportar o inverno rigoroso. Vídeo que gravei em 2012. 🐵 ❄️ 🐵 ❄️ 🐵 ❄️ 🐵 ❄️ Have you ever seen a monkey spa? This is Jigokudani, in Japan. The snow monkeys there learnt to use the local hot springs to cope with the harsh winter. Here is a video that I recorded in 2012. #monkey #snowmonkey #japan #spa #wildlife #wildlifefilmmaker #primates
