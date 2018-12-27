Pool Party: Monkeys Love to Chill in Japanese Spa

A group of monkeys is spending some quality time in hot springs in Japan, relaxing and casually chilling together, totally forgetting about the cold and the pesky winter season which the creatures hate so much.

A natural spa at the Monkey Park has allowed a number of animals to really relax — they even have their eyes shut as the funny little critters just enjoy the moment and feel the warm water on their skin.

The Monkey Park is located in Yamanouchi, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, and is called Jigokudani in Japanese — which can roughly be translated as "Hell's Valley". The name was chosen because the area is surrounded by dangerous cliffs, as well as has steam and boiling water with bubbles seen rising from the ground.