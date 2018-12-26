Naughty or Nice: Good Boy Golden Retriever Can't Find its Christmas Gift

This golden retriever pup was impatiently waiting for Christmas Eve, as the doggo had been good all year, if not all its life, really.

Now the cute little dog wants to get its gift, so it just keeps looking on and under the Christmas tree; it tries to pull the decorations off the tree, but it seems like it can't find anything hidden that is specifically meant for it.

Perhaps Santa decided that the golden retriever had actually been too naughty and that the pooch doesn't deserve any presents.