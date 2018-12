The King is Coming: Cat Loves Riding Lama

The lama serves its meowjesty, giving the insolent cat a ride during cold showy weather so the kitty doesn't freeze its paws.

Historically, felines were used to being pampered and receiving king-like treatment from humans. And the tradition to spoil cats is still ongoing in many households.

However, this cheeky feline is so extra — it manages to enslave the cute lama and ride atop the warm fluffy animal, allowing the cat to avoid walking and touching the cold snow with its delicate paws.