The dog spotted a crab at the ocean shore - the discovery really excited the pup and it was keen to learn more about the sea-world inhabitant.

The curious golden retriever was stunned by the crab and rushed to play it.

It attempted to play with the crab, moving towards it and trying to touch and even to lick it. However, the domestic animal failed to become friends with the creature it stumbled upon. So, ultimately, the doggo just left the crab alone.