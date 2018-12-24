US Woman Calls Security After Request to Pet Service Dog Denied

When the toddler is the most mature of the bunch.

While the holidays have usually taught most adults that they cannot always get what they want, one dog trainer's recent run-in shows that entitlement is still in season for some!

Already amassing over 11 million views since Thursday, trainer Megan Leigh's video shows the unnecessary scene one mother's entitlement wrought.

According to Leigh, the mother first approached her and the service dogs-in-training and asked if her daughter could pet them. Rather than taking the time to read the four patches on the pups' vests, which clearly detailed why petting was prohibited, the woman proceeded berate the trainer and put her ignorance on full display after being told "no."

Leigh, highlighting the woman's lack of common sense, revealed in her Facebook post that the woman even turned on the water works and cried while explaining the "situation" to mall security.