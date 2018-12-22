Security Camera Captures Runaway Trailer Making Off With US Man, VW Van

Unless you’re Superman, running alongside the trailer and grabbing hold of it probably won’t make it stop.

Recent Viral Hog video from Victorsville, California, shows one unidentified man who bit off a little more than he could chew after the trailer somehow became unhitched from his truck.

The 13-second clip shows the unlucky individual seemingly trying to make the trailer, carrying a classic Volkswagen van, stop as it zooms down the hill and digs into the asphalt.

According to the homeowner, it took the man and his crew about two and a half hours to recover the trailer from a neighbor's front yard at the bottom of the hill. Thankfully, no one was injured, and both the front yard and VW are all right as well.