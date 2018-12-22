Gimme That! Adorable Huge Rabbit Wants to Get Tasty Banana From Little Girl

This giant bunny likes the girl, but it won't let eat her in peace unless it gets a small piece for itself — or a big one. A big bite of banana for a big bunny — that seems pretty fair.
Eating your morning banana can get a little overwhelming when you have a rabbit who’s the same size as you…. This video is represented by ViralSnare: For licensing inquiries/permission to use: Contact — licensing(at)viralsnare(dot)com… Cocoa Puff is our 15 month old, 17lbs (and still growing), Continental Giant rabbit who is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free…. If you are concerned regarding how we care for Cocoa Puff please DM. Positive vibes only please….. #petvideo #petvideos #instabunny #rabbit #bunny #familypet #pets #petstagram #rabbitstagram #bunnygram #petsagram #bunnyoftheday #rabbitsofig #petoftheday #goodmorning #morning #breakfast #kidsandpets #bff #friendgoals
